Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been
Monday, 26 June 2017
A REPORT on the Bix village fete and dog show in last week’s Henley Standard incorrectly gave the surname of Laura Poole, who ran the dog show, and her relatives as “Paul”. We apologise for this error and any embarrassment caused.
26 June 2017
