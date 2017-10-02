Longer wait

Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
FIBRE broadband cabinets in Bix and Middle Assendon will be activated by the end of December — up to three months later than planned.
Better Broadband for Oxfordshire had hoped to have them switched on by the end of this month. The upgrade is part of a £35 million programme.
02 October 2017
Young artists in running to have work at national gallery
ARTWORK created by students at The Henley College ... [more]
School launches performing arts group to inspire creativity
A PERFORMING arts group for children has been ... [more]