A CATERING company in Bix has been nominated in the caterer of the year category at this year’s Food Awards England.

Fingers and Forks, whose production kitchen is at Bix Manor, will find out if it has been crowned the winner at a black-tie awards ceremony in Manchester on Monday.

Kevin Cadman, chef and owner of Fingers & Forks, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised as one of the best caterers in our area. This motivates us to keep doing and building what we love most.”