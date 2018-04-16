High speed connection

BROADBAND internet speeds should improve in Bix and parts of Middle Assendon once two new cabinets have been switched on in the next few weeks.

They are being installed in two villages by Better Broadband for Oxfordshire, a joint initiative between the county council and BT Openreach.

A high-speed fibre cabinet was installed in Lower Assendon in 2015 and it serves some households in Middle Assendon.