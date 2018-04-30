Walk of faith

POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
THE annual sponsored walk through the South Oxfordshire countryside for Christian Aid will take place on May 19.
It starts and finishes at Bix village hall with registration between 8.30am and 10.30am. There is a choice of three routes of five, 10 and 15 miles.
To register, call (01491) 572194 or email mike.hails@tesco.net
30 April 2018
