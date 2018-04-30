Child stalls

CHILDREN have been invited to run stalls at this year’s Bix village fete.

Youngsters will be able to pitch an idea, pay £10 for a stall and keep any profits they make. The scheme was introduced at last year’s event.

The fete will be held at Bix Common on Saturday, July 14 from 2pm to 4.30pm. It will feature a dog show, games and music by the Goring and Streatley Concert Band.

To reserve a stall, email bixfetekidstalls@yahoo.com