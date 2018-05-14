Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
A PLANT sale will be held on the common at Bix and Assendon village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to noon. Labelled contributions will be welcome.
14 May 2018
More News:
Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Garage eyes new premises to make way for housing
A GARAGE in Sonning Common which is being forced ... [more]
School staff join charity walk for sick colleague
SIX members of staff at Robert Piggott Infant ... [more]
POLL: Have your say