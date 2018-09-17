Speed watch

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
POLICE held a training session on how to use a speed indicator device at Henley town hall on Wednesday.
It comes after villagers in the parish of Bix and Assendon complained about speeding drivers.
The device captures a vehicle’s number plate and speed.
Drivers who are caught breaking the speed limit will be sent a warning letter by the police.
