Wargrave open day

WARGRAVE Bowls Club, whose green opened earlier this month, will be holding an open day for new players next month.

Anyone interested in trying their hand at the sport is welcome to come along to their East View Road ground on Sunday, May 21 from 11am to 3pm. All equipment will be supplied but players are requested to wear flat soled shoes.

There will also be complimentary tea, coffees and lunch for those attending. Throughout the season the club play a number of mixed friendly and ladies’ matches against local clubs while the men’s section play in the Kennet Leagues. There are also club competitions while some member compete in the county competitions.

The Green is open for friendly roll-ups at all times when not being used for matches.

Anyone interested in taking part in the open day should contact Mike Pope on 0118 940 3533 or Mary Trussler on 0118 940 3003.

