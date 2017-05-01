Trial bowling

AN open day for new members will be held at Wargrave Bowls Club.

The club in East View Road will stage the event on Sunday, May 21 from 11am to 3pm. Visitors will be able to play bowls and lunch will be provided. Please wear flat trainers.

For more information, call Mike Pope on 0118 940 3533 or Mary Trussler on 0118 940 3003.