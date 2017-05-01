Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trial bowling

AN open day for new members will be held at Wargrave Bowls Club.

The club in East View Road will stage the event on Sunday, May 21 from 11am to 3pm. Visitors will be able to play bowls and lunch will be provided. Please wear flat trainers.

For more information, call Mike Pope on 0118 940 3533 or Mary Trussler on 0118 940 3003.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33