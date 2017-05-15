Plomer Cup holders get new season off to winning start

PLOMER CUP holders SHIPLAKE opened their defence of the trophy with a 99-87 win at CAVERSHAM to secure eight points to the hosts’ four.

On the first rink Shiplake triumphed 26-15 with Graham Kennedy scoring a five in the process. Barrie Evans’s rink were level 6-6 after seven ends before they pulled away to win 29-11 while Matt Shepherd’s rink eased to a 20-10 win.

Daphne Jacob’s rink, who were level 5-5 after four ends, found the going tough as they eventually went down to a 32-13 defeat. On the fifth rink Shiplake had to lose a player due to unforeseen cirumstances which led to Caversham defeating Wendy Cross’s rink 18-16.

Scores (Shiplake names): M. Bullock, D Steel, A Reid, G. Kennedy 26-15; J Webb, S Blackmore, L Mitton, B Evans 29-11; J Stafford, J Gutteridge, M Shepherd, B Lambourne 20-10; E Bland, P Steel, D Webb, D Jacob 13-32; E Robinson, M Belcher, D Bullock, W Cross 16-18.

SHIPLAKE suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 107-86 away to ROYAL HOUSEHOLD in a five rinks friendly.

The visitors’ only winning rink of the afternoon was that of Francis Benham, Dave Harris, Margret Bullock and Martin Cranstoun who stormed to a 9-0 lead. Benham won three ends on the trot that included a seven on the ninth as the Shiplake rink triumphed 24-14.

Scores (Shiplake names): W Buss, Clare Gutteridge, M Stafford, B Evans 12-22; F Benham, D Harris, M Bullock, M Cranstoun 24-14; D Lloyd, J Snook, P Mansfield, J Bland 15-20; K Bland, M Barnett, Sheila Cranstoun, M Shepherd 15-29; J Stafford, C Buckett, J Gutteridge, D Bullock 20-22.

SHIPLAKE LADIES made a successful start to their season with a 52-42 win away to TILEHURST.

Sylvia Blackmore started well and never allowed the home team back into the game, becoming the highest winning triple by 15 shots.

In a game which ebbed and flowed, Daphne Jacob clinched a one-shot victory on the final end.

Ruth Copp’s triple fell behind early on then rallied to trail by only one shot, but the home team pulled away again to win by six shots.

Scores (Shiplake names): S Reid, E Robinson, S Blackmore 23-8; P Mansfield, S Cranstoun, D Jacob 16-15; P Steel, J Webb, R Copp 13-19.

On Wednesday of last week SHIPLAKE ran out 95-53 winners at WOODLEY in a five rinks friendly match that was shortened to 15 ends.

The visitors triumphed on four of the rinks played with Grahan Kennedy’s rink winning 15-8, Jim Bland’s rink 22-10, Barry Lambourne’s 13-10 and Matt Shepherd’s 32-5. The only losing rink was that of Tony Reid’s 13-20.

Scores (Shiplake names): J Munnelly, D Lloyd, R Copp, G Kennedy 15-8; M Barnett, M Lovejoy, W Cross, J Bland 22-10; W Buss, P McCoubrey, J Gutteridge, B Lambourne 13-10; K Bland, C Gutteridge, M Stafford, M Shepherd 32-5; E Robinson, P Mansfield, L Mitton, T Reid 13-20.

SHIPLAKE secured all 12 Plomer Cup points as they won on all five rinks to defeat DIDCOT 118-72 at Memorial Avenue on Saturday.

Graham Kennedy’s rink fought back from 15-4 down to run out 19-17 winners while Wendy Cross’s rink came four shots down to win 28-17. Jim Bland’s rink ran out 21-14 winners, Barry Lambourne’s 25-16 and Daphne Jacob’s 25-8.

Scores (Shiplake names): J Munnelly, P Steel, M Stafford, G Kennedy 19-17; E Robinson, D Lloyd, A Reid, W Cross 28-17; S Reid, M Woodward, D Steel, J Bland 21-14; K Bland, D Buckett, M Shepherd, B Lambourne 25-16; J Stafford, M Lovejoy, S Blackmore, D Jacob 25-8.

SHIPLAKE ran out comfortable winners against visiting side ABINGDON in a six triples friendly match on Sunday.

The hosts won on five of the rinks played to record a resounding 124-74 win with only Wendy Cross’s rink losing, going down 17-13 despite being 10-0 ahead after five ends.

John Gutteridge’s rink came from 12-5 down to record a 26-15 win while David Bullock’s triple ran out comfortable 23-6 winners. Melvin Stafford scored a five on the sixth end to help his rink record an 18-15 win. Elsewhere Sylvia Blackmore’s triple won 16-11 while Matt Shepherd’s trip triumphed 28-10.

Scores (Shiplake names): Jackie Stafford, Dvaid Steel, Wendy Cross 13-17; Katie Bland, Dave Webb, John Gutteridge 26-15; Pat Steel, Ruth Copp, David Bullock 23-6; Clare Gutteridge, Francis Benham, Melvin Stafford 18-15; Jean Webb, Mark Belcher, Sylvia Blackmore 16-11; David Lloyd, Margaret Bullock, Matt Shepherd 28-10.