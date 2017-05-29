Monday, 29 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Headline

Headline

eighteen cubs visited Henley Bowls Club with their masters to experience the sport. They played two rinks with five cubs and two with four cubs, each rink producing a winner. The four winners then drew partners and played four ends with the winners scoring one more shot than their opponents. All the finalists were presented with Henley Bowls Club pens. The evening finished off with sausages, sausage rolls, lots of fresh vegetables and soft drinks

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33