Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
eighteen cubs visited Henley Bowls Club with their masters to experience the sport. They played two rinks with five cubs and two with four cubs, each rink producing a winner. The four winners then drew partners and played four ends with the winners scoring one more shot than their opponents. All the finalists were presented with Henley Bowls Club pens. The evening finished off with sausages, sausage rolls, lots of fresh vegetables and soft drinks
29 May 2017
More News:
Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
POLL: Have your say