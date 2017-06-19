Two big-winning rinks secure cup win for hosts

HENLEY triumphed in both their Oddfellows Triples League and Plomer Cup matches last week.

On Wednesday of last week HENLEY hosted DIDCOT and won two of the five triples by significant margins against three triples won by Didcot to win overall by 92 shots to 73. Each club picked up six Plomer Cup points each.

Gill Robins’s triple with Norman Daniells and Andy Scott prevailed 22-5 and Colin Ward with Di Woodford and Brian Borsberry 27-14. Richard Kingston with Peter Borsberry and Theresa Dombey lost narrowly 17-19, as did David Burdon with Maurice Robins and Angelika Crisa 14-16, whilst Roger Sayer with Sally Daniells and Peter Field went down by six shots, 12-18.

Last Saturday HENLEY triumphed 104-80 away to HARWELL in the Oddfellows Triples League where they gained 10 league points to the hosts’ four.

David Burdon with Peter Borsberry and Angelika Crisa won 27-10, Roger Sayer with Sally Daniells and David Maybury won 34-8 and Gill Robins with Norman Daniells and Andy Scott 19-14. Peter Watkins with Maurice Robins and Jenny Wingrove went down 16-24 while Richard Kingston with Rosie Maybury and Peter Field lost 8-24.

Elsewhere last week HENLEY MEN narrowly lost out at home to MAIDENHEAD THICKET 60-59 in a friendly match. HENLEY also lost out in a mixed triples match at MAIDEN ERLEGH where they went down 91-75.

SHIPLAKE ran out 90-78 winners in their Oddfellows Triples League clash at UNIVERSITY OF READING where they picked up 10 points to the hosts’ four having won on three of the five rinks played.

The first triple, skipped by Wendy Cross, were level at 6-6 before going behind and eventually losing 18-13. Daphne Jacob’s triple triumphed 19-15 while Graham Kennedy’s rink eased to a 25-14 win.

David Bullock guided his triple to a 20-10 win while Barrie Evans’s rink, who were 13-10 ahead at one point, lost 21-13.

Scores (Shiplake names): D Buckett, M Stafford, W Cross 13-18; E Robinson, M Lovejoy, D Jacobs 19-15; M Bullock, L Mitton, G Kennedy 25-14; M Belcher, R Copp, D Bullock 20-10; W Buss, J Stafford, B Evans 13-21.

SHIPLAKE ran out 83-59 winners away at THREE MILE CROSS in a triples friendly match in which they won three of the four rinks played whilst drawing the fourth.

On the first rink skipped by Dave Webb Shiplake held on to a 17-16 win despite being 17-12 up with three ends to play. On the rink skipped by Jim Bland Shiplake eased to a comfortable 27-13 win. Matt Shepherd’s rink fought back from 6-1 down to triumph 22-13 while Barrie Evans’s trio drew 17-17.

Scores (Shiplake names): P Walker, J Gutteridge, D Webb 17-16; S Cubbage, J Webb, J Bland 27-13; C Buckett, J Buckett, M Shepherd 22-13; C Gutteridge, E Robinson, B Evans 17-17.

On Wednesday of last week GORING HEATH played their second Plomer Cup match of the season at CAVERSHAM, losing by a large margin. Caversham won on all five rinks and overall on points, 119-57.

On rink five Caversham led from start to finish, while on rinks three, four and six Goring Heath’s early lead was quickly overtaken and never regained.

The closest match was on rink two, where Ian Gair’s team for Goring Heath took an early lead, but then the lead changed three times until, after 14 ends, the scores were level at 18 all. But then Ross Courtnage’s Caversham team took the remaining four ends to win by 10 points.

Caversham secured all 12 available league points available.