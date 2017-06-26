Davies helps side to Plomer Cup success

HENLEY secured their first ever win at GORING HEATH in their Plomer Cup clash on Wednesday of last week.

The visitors ran out 75-62 winners to secure nine points to the hosts’ three. Gill Robins’s rink with David Maybury, Peter Borsberry and Norman Daniells won 27-24, Barrie Davies’s rink with Richard Kingston, Kevin Browne and Sally Daniells won 28-13 though Colin Ward’s rink with Jenny Wingrove, Roger Sayer and Maurice Robins went down narrowly 25-20.

HENLEY made it back-to-back wins on Sunday as they ran out 102-63 winners in their home Oddfellows Triples League match with HURST.

The hosts won on four of the five rinks played to secure 12 league points to the visitors’ two.

Colin Ward’s triple with Angelika Crisa and Peter Borsberry excelled winning 32-7, David Burdon with Theresa Dombey and Richard Kingston 21-12, Barrie Davies with Peter Watkin and Di Woodford 17-11 and Roger Sayer with Sally Daniells and David Maybury in a tight finish just got home with two shots on the final end to win 18-17. Gill Robins’s triple with Andy Scott and Norman Daniells went down narrowly 16-14.

SHIPLAKE went down to an 87-55 shot defeat at KIDLINGTON on Thursday of last week in their Division 2 Oxfordshire Bowls League match.

The visitors triumphed on just one of the four rinks played and picked up one league point to the hosts’ five.

Jim Bland’s rink never got going and were out of the tie by the halfway mark and well beaten by the end by 14 shots. Similarly, the four of Graham Kennedy were never in contention, and lost by 18.

Ryan Buckett’s rink took an early lead, and were neck and neck at halfway, but were overtaken, and despite scoring a four on the 17th end lost by four shots. The only winning rink for Shiplake came from the four of Barrie Evans. The front end of David Lloyd and Steve Cubbage were getting thrashed on short jacks by the home team, but a switch to maximum length turned the tie around and a good performance from Matt Shepherd in the second half ensured a four shot win for Shiplake.

Scores (Shiplake names): D Harris, D Buckett, D Webb, J Bland 11-25; F Benham, P McCoubrey, T Reid, G Kennedy 13-31; J Gutteridge, L Mitton, M Stafford, R Buckett 14-18; D Lloyd, S Cubbage, M Shepherd, B Evans 17-13.

SHIPLAKE ran out 116-74 winners at home to SUTTONS in a friendly fixture last Wednesday where they triumphed on all five rinks played.

On the first rink skipped by A Reid, Shiplake came from 5-0 down to run out 20-17 winners while the rink skipped by G Kennedy pulled away from 9-9 to triumph 26-19. Jim Bland saw his rink triumph 20-11 while Barrie Evans guided his rink to a 23-14 win. Wendy Cross’s rink pulled away from 10-10 to triumph 27-13.

Scores (Shiplake names): P Steel, R Copp, M Lovejoy, A Reid 20-17; S Cubbage, V Harris, M Belcher, G Kennedy 26-19; P Buckett/J Buckett, K Bland, M Shepherd, J Bland 20-11; J Munnelly, P Walker, D Steel, B Evans 23-14; d Lloyd, P McCoubrey, E Robinson, W Cross 27-13.

In a friendly match played earlier this month, hosts SHIPLAKE ran out 94-70 winners against TWYFORD as they won on four of the five rinks played.

Scores (Shiplake names): P Steel, L Mitton, T Reid 25-13; M West, D Steel, J Bland 17-10; J Munnelly, M Stafford, D Bullock 8-23; D Buckett, H West, B Evans 21-12; P McCoubrey, M Cranstoun, G Kennedy 23-12.

SHIPLAKE ran out comfortable 116-66 shot winners at home to GORING last Saturday in the Oddfellows Triples League where they won on all five rinks played. The hosts secured all 14 league points that were on offer.

On the first rink Daphne Jacob’s triple came back from 9-6 down to win 16-12 while Matt Shepherd’s trio also came from behind to win their rink 20-10.

Graham Kennedy’s rink led from start to finish as they eased to a 31-14 win while Jim Bland’s trio came from 5-0 down to comfortably win 28-12. On the final rink Wendy Cross helped her side come from 6-1 down to 18-18 before pulling away to win by three shots.

Scores (Shiplake names): K Bland, M Cranstoun, D Jacob 16-12; M West, M Belcher, M Shepherd 20-10; S Cranstoun, D Webb, G Kennedy 31-14; J Webb, H West, J Bland 28-12; E Robinson, T Reid, W Cross 21-18.

SHIPLAKE won five of the six triples played in their home friendly against WOKINGHAM on Sunday to triumph by 114 shots to 70. On a hot afternoon there was a slight reduction in ends played on a couple of the rinks while Wokingham were short of two players so two rinks were played with unbalanced sides with an adjustment to the bowls in play to accommodate.

Barrie Evans’s rink eased to a 20-8 win while Sylvia Blackmore’s three trailed 15-11 before narrowly winning 17-16. Wendy Cross’s rink won 23-8 while Matt Shepherd’s trio had the villagers only defeat of the day as they went down 19-16. John Gutteridge’s side led from start to finish as they won 19-6 while Jim Bland’s rink were also in good form, running out 19-13 winners.

Scores (Shiplake names): H Robinson, J Munnelly, B Evans 20-8; D Lloyd, P Mansfield, S Blackmore 17-16; P Lean, R Copp, W Cross 23-8; P Steel, E Robinson, M Shepherd 16-19; V Harris, D Steel, J Gutteridge 19-6; Clare Gutteridge, K Bland 19-13.