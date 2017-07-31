Kennedy's big-winning rink proves decisive in league clash

SHIPLAKE ran out 65-54 winners in their Oddfellows Triples League match at GORING on Saturday.

The visitors triumphed on just one of the three rinks to secure eight league points to the hosts’ six.

The first rink skipped by Wendy Cross went down to a 21-19 defeat while Sylvia Blackmore’s rink also went down to a narrow margin as they lost 20-19.

However, the rink skipped by Graham Kennedy won the day as they eased to a 27-13 win to secure an overall victory for the visitors.

Scores (Shiplake names): M Woodward, M Lovejoy, M Belcher, W Cross 19-21; J Munnelly, W Buss, M Stafford, S Blackmore 19-20; D Lloyd, E Robinson, P Mansfield, G Kennedy 27-13.

On Thursday of last week SHIPLAKE, fighting for survival in Division 2 of the Oxfordshire League, suffered a 77-62.5 defeat at ADDERBURY. The hosts took five points from the match to Shiplake’s one.

The triple skipped by Len Mitton found themselves 11 shots down before scoring, and never recovered, eventually going down by 14 shots.

The triple skipped by Francis Benham had a good start leading by seven at the halfway mark, but the home team staged a fightback and, although the Shiplake four won their match, the points adjustment meant that they lost by half a point.

Barrie Evans’s rink trailed at the start and came back to level but the home side, with a late finish, held sway in the second half and ran home winners by six. The only success for Shiplake came from Jim Bland’s rink, who led from start to finish, and comfortably won by nine shots.

Scores (Shiplake names): P McCoubrey, J Munnelly, L Mitton 12 (9)-26; D Bullock, G Kennedy, F Benham 22 (16.5)-17; D Lloyd, S Cubbage, J Gutteridge, B Evans 13-19; D Harris, D Steel, D Webb, J Bland 24-15.

Hosts SHIPLAKE ran out 75-60 winners in their Plomer Cup home match against GORING HEATH on Wednesday of last week. The host side secured eight league points to the visitors’ four.

The match was reduced from five triples to four due to shortage of Goring Heath players and this proved decisive as they forfeited a 15 shot penalty.

Graham Kennedy guided the home side’s first triple to an 18-14 win while Daphne Jacob’s rink went down 15-12. Dave Webb’s rink lost out 17-11 for the hosts while Jim Bland guided his Shiplake rink to a 19-14 win.

Scores (Shiplake names): M Bullock, J Munnelly, G Kennedy 18-14; D Lloyd, D Bullock, D Jacob 12-15; K Bland, M Shepherd, D Webb 11-17; E Robinson, J Gutteridge, J Bland 19-14.

SHIPLAKE LADIES continued their good form as they defeated visitors WOODLEY 44-30 in a triples match which was reduced to 14 ends owing to heavy rain.

Sheila Cranstoun and the two Jeans — Webb and Buckett — started well going 8-1 up after just four ends. Woodley steadied the ship with three singles, but Shiplake continued to dominate scoring nine in the last four ends to win 22-8.

The second rink was a close affair, neither side scoring more than two on any end. Elaine Robinson’s triple led 7-6 after nine ends but they could not claim the mat back and conceded a string of single shots over the last five ends, losing 7-11.

Ruth Copp and the two Pats — Steel and Walker — had a shaky start as Woodley had four points after four ends. Shiplake rallied and scored a seven on the eighth end which gave them a safety margin which was needed when Woodley fought back with a couple of three, but the home team held on to win

15-11.

Scores (Shiplake names): Jean Buckett, Jean Webb, Sheila Cranstoun 22-8; Vera Harris, Helen Robinson, Elaine Robinson 7-11; Pat Steel, Pat Walker, Ruth Copp 15-11.