Shiplake dominate in derby double header

HENLEY had mixed fortunes in their two matches played last weekend. On Saturday, in a four triples mixed friendly at home to HEADINGTON, the host club ran out 74-57 winners.

In a remarkable game skip Rod Grant with Bill Outram and Rosie Maybury came from 9-2 down after only six ends and 17-11 down after 14 ends to cut the deficit to 17-17 on the final end and gain a one shot win, 18-17.

Norman Daniells with Di Woodford and David Maybury had a more comfortable game leading from the outset to finish 26-9 winners while Peter Borsberry with Len Snelgrove and Jim Woodford eased home 22-11. Sally Daniells with Keith Lawrance and John Cross encountered a strong triple to lose the only rink of the day for the hosts, 20-8.

SHIPLAKE had a successful derby day win at HENLEY on Sunday where they ran out 113-58 winners in a combined Plomer Cup and Oddfellows League clash.

The visitors, who won on four of the five rinks, secured 10 Plomer Cup points to the hosts’ two and 12 Oddfellows League points to Henley’s two.

Barrie Davies’s triple with Maurice Robins and Jeanie Davies kept the flag flying for Henley winning their only rink 18-15. Richard Kingston’s triple went down 11-24, Sally Daniells’s rink 13-25, Colin Ward’s trio 5-26 and Gill Robins’s triple 11-23.

Scores (Henley names first): B Davies, M Robins, J Davies 18, J Stafford, J Gutteridge, D Jacobs 15; R Kingston, P Watkins, R Painter 11, J Webb, M Stafford, G Kennedy 24; S Daniells, D Maybury, D Burdon 13, J Buckett, D Webb, B Evans 25; C Ward, P Borsberry, A Crisa 5, M Bullock, M Belcher, W Cross 26; G Robins, N Daniells, K Browne 11, K Bland, M Shepherd, J Bland 23.

SHIPLAKE increased their chances of survival in Division 2 of the Oxfordshire League as they defeated league leaders KIDLINGTON 81-78 at Memorial Avenue on Thursday of last week, collecting four points to the visitors’ two. Skip Barry Lambourne’s rink made a good start, but then fell behind at the halfway mark, and although the second half was pretty even, the visitors ran out winners by seven shots. It was a frustrating evening for Barrie Evans’s rink who fell behind at the turn, but fought back to match and then take the lead after fourteen ends, but then totally capitulated to lose by 14 shots.

Graham Kennedy’s four led from start to finish, totally dominating their opponents, and despite dropping a few towards the end, ran out easy winners by 17.

Comeback of the evening went to Jim Bland’s rink, who started poorly, and were seven shots down by midway, but then took complete control and a five shot score on the last not only sealed a seven shot victory, but also the overall points for the home team.

Scores (Shiplake names): M Belcher, J Gutteridge, M Shepherd, B Lambourne 17-24; D Lloyd, S Cubbage, T Reid, B Evans 12-26; F Benham, P McCoubrey, D Bullock, G Kennedy 28-11; D Harris, L Mitton, D Webb, J Bland 24-17.

On Saturday SHIPLAKE ran out 124-65 winners in a six rink friendly match at WROUGHTON.

Dave Webb’s rink cruised to a 34-5 win while Graham Kennedy guided his side to a 15-8 triumph.

Wendy Cross’s rink were tied 14-14 on the 17th end before narrowly winning 15-14 while Mike Shepherd’s four triumphed 24-12.

Barries Evans’s rink came from 11-8 down to run out 26-12 while Jim Bland’s rink suffered the only defeat of the afternoon for the visitors as they went down 14-10.

Scores (Shiplake names); J Stafford, E Robinson, S Blackmore, D Webb 34-5; J Webb, S Reid, D Bullock, G Kennedy 15-8; F Benham, V Harris, M Stafford, W Cross 15-14; K Bland, J Buckett, S Cranstoun, M Shepherd 24-12; M Bullock, W Buss, J Munnelly, B Evans 26-12; D Lloyd, M Woodward, P Mansfield, J Bland 10-14.

Last Sunday saw GORING HEATH run out 72-40 winners in their home Plomer Cup match with DIDCOT where the hosts won two of the three rinks played.

On the first rink the hosts’ Eileen Hunt, Derek Creasey, David Jennings and skip Clive Goodbourn had an emphatic 29-9 win while on rink three John Finch, Ralph Gault, Gareth Jones and skip Maureen Jones won by the slightly lesser margin of 25-12.

The closest match was on rink two where the hosts’ Felicity Abbot, John Nichols, Ian Gair and skip and club captain Daphne Walker were ahead 10-8 at the halfway mark, after which Didcot drew level and the match swayed back and forth until all square at 18-18 after 20 ends. In the final sudden death end, Didcot put a wood right on the jack and Goring were unable to dislodge it, losing the game 19-18.