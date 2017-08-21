Monday, 21 August 2017

Fun on the green

Members of Henley Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge took part in their annual bowling evening at Henley Bowls Club in Mill Meadows.  They were put into mixed teams with a regular player as their captain to make the matches fairer. Henley Rotary Club member John Luker was presented with an award for expressing his opinion on technique and for sending a bowl “in the opposite direction to that intended”. He said: “It was a very enjoyable function.” Pictured from left, Gill Robins, Maria Bunina, president of Henley Rotary Club, Roger Sayer, John Luker, Ian McGaw, president of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, Maurice Robins and Sally Daniells

