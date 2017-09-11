Shiplake secure Oddfellows title with dominant display

SHIPLAKE defeated last year’s Oddfellows Triples League champions BURGHFIELD at home to secure the title for themselves, winning four rinks and halving the fifth to claim 13 points.

But Wendy Buss, Mike Lovejoy and Tony Reid found themselves 1-5 down after three ends but came back to 4-5 by the sixth before taking a four on the eighth to go into the lead for the first time at 8-6. It was nip and tuck for a time but they took a 15-9 lead with two ends to play. Unfortunately a dropped five on the penultimate end suddenly put match on a knife-edge but they held on the last for a 16-14 win.

Jean Buckett, John Gutteridge and Barrie Evans took the first two ends to go 5-0 up but Burghfield won the next two to make it 5-3. Shiplake then took two in two but then dropped a three making it 9-6 after seven which then became 11-11 at the half-way point.

The game remained close for a short while until a six on the 13th put Shiplake in the driving seat, followed by three and another six to go 28-12 in front and 29–14 after the last.

Jean Webb, Matt Shepherd and Barry Lambourne went down to a single in the first but responded with a five in the second before moving to a 16-2 lead after eight ends. A four from five ends moved them into a 25-6 lead before finishing on 28-8.

Elaine Robinson, Mark Belcher and Wendy Cross were 5-1 up after four ends and took a 10-4 lead after 11 ends. The second-half saw Burghfield pick up a three on the last but Shiplake won comfortably 14-10.

Margaret Bullock, Dave Bullock and Dave Webb played out a draw. Burghfield began with a three but Shiplake made it 4-4 by the fourth. Another three went to Burghfield but Shiplake won five ends to go 10-7 in front. Burghfield won the next three to move 10-12 ahead but Shiplake rallied to lead 13-12. Burghfield then drew level. Shiplake then went two ahead on the penultimate end only for Burghfield to take two shots to draw.

Meanwhile, SHIPLAKE travelled to READING on Sunday afternoon but the match was halted after 12 ends due to rain with the visitors taking three rinks to the hosts’ two.

Pat Walker, Len Mitton and Martin Cranstoun had secured a five on the fourth end to make it 5-3 and a single on the sixth to keep a two-shot lead but Reading won the remaining six ends to finish victors, 6-12.

Clare Gutteridge, Elaine Robinson and Melvin Stafford went 7-1 up after five ends and progressed to 9-4 on the eighth. The last few remaining ends saw a tight finish with Reading clinching a five to level the scores at 11-11 but Shiplake took a single on the last to secure the match 12-11.

Dave Harris, Jackie Stafford and Jim Bland cruised to a 16-2 victory with Reading grabbing consolation singles on the second and last end.

Sue Reid, John Gutteridge and Dave Webb raced into a 7-1 lead after five ends but Reading took the remaining ends, despite some very closely fought heads, giving the home side an 8–12 win.

Jean Webb, Katie Bland and Matt Shepherd went into the lead, 4-7, after the sixth. Then a run of three ends for Shiplake, which included a four, put them back in front, 11-7. The last three ends were close but Shiplake won 13-10.

SHIPLAKE LADIES defeated the UNIVERSITY OF READING last Tuesday in their final triples match of the season meaning they won seven out of eight matches played.

Wendy Cross’s triple pulled ahead after scoring four on the sixth end before scoring fives on the 14th and 17th ends and became Shiplake’s highest winning rink 32-16. Sylvia Blackmore’s triple found the going tough and went 1-12 down after nine ends. They rallied in the final ends but lost 7-20. Daphne Jacob’s triple saw the University ladies 11-3 up after nine ends but the visitors fought back to 18-12 with one end to play and, despite conceding a five on the last end, Shiplake won 18-17.

Scores (Shiplake names): Sue Reid, Phyllis Mansfield, Wendy Cross 32-16; Pat Walker, Ruth Copp, Sylvia Blackmore 7-20; Vera Harris, Elaine Robinson, Daphne Jacob 18-17.

Last Saturday, GORING HEATH played their final match of the season, a friendly away at PANGBOURNE, winning all four rinks. Only on rink one did the visitors look set for victory at 10-5 up, but they lost 16-15.

On rink two, the visitors were one point behind at nine ends and it was tied 14-14 with one end to play. On the last end Goring held on to win 15-14. On rink three, Goring were 8-9 down after 13 ends, but a four on end 14 put them ahead and they clung on to eventually win 14-11. Rink four saw Pangbourne 11-0 up after six ends but then they won only three of the remaining 12 ends. Helped by a six on end 14, Goring won 21-15.

HENLEY held its final club competitions weekend which was tightly contested and many matches in which the lead changed hands several times.

The results are as follows: Ladies’ Novice: Joan Edwards beat Romy Painter; Men’s Novice: Brian Duddy beat David Palmer; Ladies’ 91 Up: Angelika Crisa beat Sally Daniells; Men’s 91 Up: Frank Powell beat Peter Borsberry; Ladies’ Handicap: Jeanie Davies beat Angelika Crisa; Men’s Handicap: Norman Daniells beat David Burdon; Ladies’ three woods: Jeanie Davies beat Di Woodford; Mixed Singles: Colin Ward beat Angelika Crisa; Men’s two woods pairs: John Rees and Brian Borsberry beat Colin Ward and David Silvester; Men’s four wood pairs: John Rees and Peter Borsberry beat Andy Scott and Richard Kingston; Ladies’ Championship: Gill Robins beat Sally Daniells; Men’s Championship: Barrie Davies beat Norman Daniells; Champion of Champions: Barrie Davies beat Gill Robins.