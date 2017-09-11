Watts wins national bowls title

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
SAM WATTS, 23, of Watlington Bowls Club, is the National 2-Wood Singles Bowls Champion.
Having won the Oxfordshire County 2-wood singles, he represented Oxfordshire at the event at Leamington.
There, he battled his way through six rounds, culminating in a 15-12 victory over the Nottinghamshire champion.
11 September 2017
More News:
Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
New housing could destroy green belt, warns councillor
BUILDING thousands of new homes could destroy the ... [more]