Henley have week of mixed fortunes

HENLEY ran out comfortable 97-41 winners against visitors PANGBOURNE on Wednesday of last week in their Oddfellows Triples League encounter.

Colin Ward with Jennie Wingrove and Peter Borsberry triumphed 28-12, David Burdon with Jeanie and Barrie Davies won 23-12 while Gill Robins with David Maybury and Rod Grant narrowly lost out 17-16.

On Thursday of last week HENLEY lost out at home to MAIDENHEAD TOWN in a four triples friendly fixture.

Peter Borsberry with Keith Lawrance and Dave Silvester won 18-14, having been 13-12 behind after 15 ends.

The other three rinks comprising Richard Kingston with John Cross and Kevin Browne, David Burdon with David Maybury and Bill Outram and Norman Daniells with Jim Woodford and Andy Scott went down with an overall margin of minus 44.

On Sunday HENLEY went down to a 105-80 defeat at home to BRENTWOOD in a five rinks mixed friendly.

Despite the poor weather conditions all 21 ends were played with only Norman Daniells and Peter Borsberry’s rinks winning for the hosts. The other three rinks went down by an overall margin of minus 41 shots, although Peter Watkins’ rink only went down by one.

SHIPLAKE bowlers had a busy finals weekend with the singles tournaments being played on Friday and the remainder of the competitions taking place on Sunday.

In the singles matches Jim Bland defeated Barry Lambourne 21-18 to secure the men’s trophy while Wendy Cross beat Jackie Stafford 21-15 to take the ladies’ honours. Elaine Robinson beat Katie Bland 21-12 to win the novices title.

Barrie Evans and Pat Walker won the drawn pairs as they beat Sue Reid and Mark Belcher 20-12 while Matt Shepherd beat Elaine Robinson 21-11 to secure the handicap trophy.

Jim Bland had further success as he won the two-wood singles against Dave Webb, winning 7-2 and 7-3. Barrie Evans also secured his second trophy of the weekend after beating Jean Webb 14-4 in the senior citizens final.

Mark Belcher beat Wendy Cross 21-14 to secured the plate handicap while Barry Lambourne beat Jim Bland 93-57 to secure the 91-up honours. The two-wood pairs was won by John Gutteridge and Martin Cranstoun who beat Elaine Robinson and Mark Belcher 17-16.

Last Saturday SHIPLAKE defeated HOOK 96-64 in a five rinks friendly encounter with the Memorial Avenue side winning on four of the rinks.

Daphne Jacobs’s rink came from 5-2 down to win 23-12 while Barrie Evans’s trio pulled away from 11-11 to win 18-13.

Wendy Cross’s rink fought back from 7-2 down to win 27-14 while Sylvia Blackmore guided her rink to a 19-8 win. The only losing rink on the day was skipped by Tony Reid whose side lost 17-9.

Scores (Shiplake names): K Bland, J Bland, D Jacobs 23-12; W Buss, E Robinson, B Evans 18-13; P Mansfield, M Lovejoy, T Reid 9-17; J Stafford, J Munnelly, W Cross 27-14; J Buckett/M Bullock, J Gutteridge, S Blackmore 19-8.