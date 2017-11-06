Monday, 06 November 2017

HUNDREDS of people attended Henley Bowls Club’s annual dinner and prize-giving.

Players from the club were served a three-course meal at the event at Henley Golf Club on Friday last week.

Trophies were handed out to several members, while they were also visited by Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton and her escort Dave Eggleton.

