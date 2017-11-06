Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
CHILDREN enjoyed Halloween-themed craft workshops ... [more]
Monday, 06 November 2017
HUNDREDS of people attended Henley Bowls Club’s annual dinner and prize-giving.
Players from the club were served a three-course meal at the event at Henley Golf Club on Friday last week.
Trophies were handed out to several members, while they were also visited by Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton and her escort Dave Eggleton.
06 November 2017
