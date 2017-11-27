Watlington's Watts becomes club's first national champion

WATLINGTON Bowls Club, who this year celebrated its 80th anniversary, excelled at local, county and national competitions this season.

Claire Soden and Katie Glenn won the Oxfordshire ladies’ U25 pairs competition while Glenn also reached the final of the county U25 singles.

Terry Batt-Rawden won the county unbadged singles in her first year with the club, while Liz Kemish reached the semi-final.

Last year the men won the Oxford League Division 2, and followed it up this year by coming second in the top division. They also were runners-up in the county Summertown Trophy.

Brandon King reached the national final of the U18 pairs. Shane Cooper won the county U25 singles and reached the final of the Home Counties U25 singles.

Adie Twinn reached the quarter-final of the county singles and in the county two-wood singles, Ade Kemish reached the quarter-finals and Mark Plested reached the semi-final.

In spite of normally playing in the U25s, Sam Watts won the county two-wood singles championship then progressed to become the national two-wood champion. This was the first time a Watlington player has become a national champion.