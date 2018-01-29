Bowls club's boost for children's hospice

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 29 January 2018
CAVERSHAM Bowls Club has donated £1,105.34 to the Alexander Devine Childen’s Hospice in Maidenhead.
The money was raised at events during last season when Harry Walmsley, of Kidmore Road, Caversham, was president.
These included a raffle, a book sale and several auctions.
Mr Walmsley, 63, a retired highways engineer, said: “A couple of people from within the club nominated the charity and we felt it was a good cause to support. In previous years we have managed about £600 so we are proud of being able to raise almost double that this year.
“It has been a rewarding year for me as president being able to represent the club at a lot of events.”
Mr Walmsley presented a cheque to Julia Philipson, community fund-raiser for the charity, at the club’s annual meeting on Saturday at its base in Albert Road park. Mike Sharp, from the club’s sponsor Romans, was also present.
The charity provides nurses who support children who suffer with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.
The club’s new president is Mick Fowkes and this year it will be raising money for the Children’s Deaf Society and Eva’s Friends, which funds research into rare neurological conditions in children.
29 January 2018
More News:
Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Couple mark 30 years at village store with a party
THE owners of a Goring newsagent and grocer are ... [more]
Leaking bus shelter cheaper to repair than replace
A NEW shelter in Sonning Common could be modified ... [more]
POLL: Have your say