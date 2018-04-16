Monday, 16 April 2018

Open day

SHIPLAKE Bowls Club are holding a taster day on Sunday, April 29 from 10.30am to 4.30pm and an open evening on Friday, May 11 from 5.30pm onwards for new players.

Anyone wishing to try their hand at the sport should turn up on the day wearing flat soled shoes. For further information call Clare Gutteridge on 0118 954 5808.

