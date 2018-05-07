Shiplake have edge

SHIPLAKE ran out 88-77 winners in their opening match of the season on Saturday as they defeated visitors GREAT HOLLANDS in a five triples friendly fixture at Memorial Avenue.

On the first rink skipped by Tony Reid and consisting of Pat Walker and Dave Bullock, Shiplake found themselves trailing 18-11 before hitting back to go in front 19-18. However, the visitors gained a two on the final end to win the rink 20-19.

On rink two Jean Buckett, Ruth Copp and Graham Kennedy helped Shiplake take the early lead only to be pegged back to 5-4 after seven ends. Shiplake secured a four on the next end but it was six ends before they troubled the scoreboard again as Great Hollands racked up the shots to go 17-8 ahead. Shiplake hit back in style as Kennedy helped guide the rink to a 21-17 win.

Rink three was a close encounter as Clare Gutteridge, Melvin Stafford and Wendy Cross drew 14-14 while the fourth rink of Katie Bland, Mike Lovejoy and Jim Bland fought back from 7-2 down to triumph 23-10.

The triple of Steve Cubbage, Margaret Bullock and Sylvia Blackmore on rink five raced into a 6-3 lead before eventually losing out 16-11.