Mixed fortunes for Henley sides at beginning of 90th anniversary campaign

HENLEY’S 90th anniversary year started with a defeat for a men’s five rinks triple match against CAVERSHAM MEN on Thursday of last week.

Henley were defeated on three of the five rinks with two rinks winning. Due to the shortage of Henley players being available it was agreed a lady could play to make up the numbers and this proved an advantage to vice captain Angelika Crisa joined her team of Barrie Davies at skip and Stuart Lawrenson at two to record the highest winning rink for the hosts, 20-9.

Elsewhere Nigel Bridges, Norman Daniells and David Silvester won 19-13 while John Spiers, Keith Lawrence and David Burdon fought a tight game before losing only by two shots, 17-15.

The rink of Mick Belcher, John Cross and Peter Watkins also had a close game before losing by three shots 14-11. Struggling to master the heavy green Henley’s remaining triple went down 22-6.

On Saturday HENLEY recorded an emphatic 120-48 win against visiting side TRENTHAM in a five mixed triples match.

Henley took control from the start and never looked back winning on all rinks. The team of Mick Belcher at one, Jeanie Davies at two and skip Norman Daniells eased to a 25-5 win while the rink of Theresa Dombey, Kevin Browne and skip Barrie Davies triumphed 27-8.

The rink of Jenny Wingrove, Rod Grant and skip David Burdon won 21-9 while Nigel Bridges, Sally Daniells and skip Colin Ward triumphed 22-11. After trailing by eight shots after 10 ends the rink of Joan Edwards, Andy Scott and skip David Silvester rallied to win 25-15.

HENLEY’S winning streak continued on Sunday as another home match saw them defeat WOKINGHAM where the hosts triumphed 89-83 in a five rinks triples match.

Henley’s rink of Norman Daniells as skip with Brian Duddy and Angelika Crisa recorded a 20-8 win while the rink with Jim Woodford, Joan Edwards and Barrie Davies won 23-14.

Theresa Dombey, Kevin Browne and Peter Borsberry at skip won 22-17 but the rink of Jeanie Davies, Bill Outram and David Burdon at skip lost out 27-7. The fifth rink of Keith Lawrence, Di Woodford and Andy Scott narrowly lost 17-11.

SHIPLAKE LADIES ran out winners in their three triples friendly match against TILEHURST LADIES on Tuesday of last week. The home side won on two of the the three rinks to record a 66-35 win.

Scores (Shiplake ladies names): Sue Reid, Sheila Cranstoun, Sylvia Blackmore 26-13; Elaine Robinson, Jean Buckett, Daphne Jacob 9-15; Phyllis Mansfield, Ruth Copp, Wendy Cross 31-7.

SHIPLAKE triumphed in their six triples friendly match away at WOODLEY on Wednesday of last week. The visitors won on five of the six rinks to record a convincing 137-72 win.

Shiplake’s best winning rink was that of Elaine Robinson, Melvin Stafford and Barry Lambourne that won 33-5.

Scores (Shiplake names): David Lloyd, Phyllis Mansfield, Tony Reid 21-12; Clare Gutteridge, Len Mitton, Graham Kennedy 20-8; Pat Walker, Ruth Copp, Jim Bland 12-21; Elaine Robinson, Melvin Stafford, Barry Lambourne 33-5; Sue Reid, Dave Bullock, Dave Webb 33-10; Pete McCoubrey, John Guttteridge, Wendy Cross 18-16.

SHIPLAKE picked up 12 Plomer Cup points from last Saturday’s home win against DIDCOT.

The home side, captained for the day by David Bullock, won on all five rinks played as they eased to a 124-69 win with the rink skipped by Wendy Cross performing best with a 31-9

win.

Scores (Shiplake names): E Robinson, S Stretch, M Shepherd, J Bland 22-9; S Reid, D Buckett, D Bullock, D Webb 22-17; D Lloyd, S Cubbage, P Mansfield, W Cross 31-9; J Buckett, P Walker, M Lovejoy, A Reid 29-16; F Fenham, K Bland, S Blackmore, D Jacob 20-18.

SHIPLAKE slipped to a 92-81 friendly defeat away at ABINGDON on Sunday in a match that saw the hosts win three of the five played.

Scores (Shiplake names): Sue Reid, Dave Harris, Paul Hedgington 11-20; David Lloyd, Katie Bland, Jean Buckett 15-23; Clare Gutteridge, Mark Belcher, Graham Kennedy 24-19; John Snook, Pete Christmas, Wendy Cross 21-10; Steve Cubbage, Ruth Copp, John Gutteridge 10-20.