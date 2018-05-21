Kennedy skips rink to comfortable win as side triumph in Plomer Cup

HENLEY lost out in their five rinks mixed triples match at PROSPECT PARK on Wednesday of last week where, despite winning on three rinks, they went down overall by 102 shots to 85.

Henley’s highest winning rink was skipped by Peter Watkins with Angelika Crisa at one and Andy Scott at two, scoring 27-17. Barrie Davies skipped his team with Nigel Bridges at one and Sally Daniells at two to a 22-18 win.

The rink of Mick Belcher at one and Theresa Dombey at two with Colin Ward as skip won 20-14 while struggling to get to grips with the fast green was the rink of Kevin Browne at one with Jeanie Davies at two and skipped by Peter Borsberry was they were defeated 31-9. Suffering the same fate was the rink with David Silvester at skip and Jenny Wingrove at one with Norman Daniells at two who lost 27-7.

On Sunday HENLEY excelled in their four rinks triples match against visitors THAME where they overwhelmed their opponents on every rink to triumph 95 shots to 49.

The rink skipped by Norman Daniells with Mick Belcher at one, with Angelica Crisa at two were six down after two ends before they got their game together and never looked back winning by 29–12. The rink skipped by David Wilson, Theresa Dombey at one and Jeanie Davies at two 22–11.

Barrie Davies skipped his rink of Lynn Sayer at one Andy Scott at two, to an 18–11 win while David Silvester skipped his team of Stuart Lawenson at one with Jo Wiilson at two to a comfortable 26–15 win.

SHIPLAKE LADIES won on all three rinks, 54 shots to 34, in their home friendly match with THREE MILE CROSS on Tuesday of last week.

The rink of Helen Robinson, Jean Buckett and Sylvia Blackmore eased into an 11-1 lead at half-way before eventually running out 18-9 winners.

Pat Walker, Phyllis Mansfield and Daphne Jacob fought back from 7-0 down to run out 19-11 winners while Sue Reid, Elaine Robinson and Wendy Cross triumphed 17-14.

SHIPLAKE lost their opening OBL Division 2 match of the season last week when they went down 78-60 at CARTERTON. The hosts, who won three of the four rinks, picked up five league points to the visitors’ one.

The rink skipped by Graham Kennedy were left reeling from dropping eight ends over the first nine and despite a mini revival could do little to affect the inevitable outcome.

Dave Webb saw his side gain a decent lead early on, but again, a run of eight ends against proved their downfall resulting in Shiplake’s highest defeat of the evening.

Tony Reid saw his side well in control over the first half but Carterton then gained momentum to snatch a small lead. Shiplake fought back well but lost their way on the last end to hand Carterton the win.

The last rink saw better fortunes for Shiplake as Jim Bland kept them on track for their only win of the night. There were numerous occasions where Bland thwarted his opponents to keep Shiplake in control following a telling five shots taken on the fifth end setting them on their way for a comfortable win.

Scores (Shiplake names first): P Christmas, D Harris, D Bullock, G Kennedy 12, A Wise, R Thomas, S Timms, T Jupp 24; A Melville, S Cubbage, L. Mitton, D Webb 14, P Lister, D Bennet, D Clanfield, R Clanfield 29; D Lloyd, D Steel, M Belcher, A Reid 13, S Tolhurst, P Monahan, T Warner, G Walker 17; P McCoubrey, F Benham, J Gutteridge, J Bland 21, J Justin, R Oliver, S Aldren, P Sharman 8.

SHIPLAKE secured 12 Oddfellows Triples League points from last Wednesday’s 95-75 home win against BURGHFIELD.

The strong Shiplake triple of Elaine Robinson, Matt Shepherd and Barry Lambourne had a real tussle over the first third of the match but then managed to hold on to the mat for a number of ends to put themselves into a 13-7 ahead. Burghfield levelled at 15-15 before Shiplake edged a 16-15 win.

The triple of Ruth Copp, Len Mitton and Tony Reid found themselves 10-2 down after seven ends. Shiplake took the next three ends but were unable to keep the momentum going as they went down 20-11.

On the third triple Francis Benham, Jim Bland and Wendy Cross were 12-8 down before stringing together a good set of results to win 30-14.

Sue Reid, John Gutteridge and Graham Kennedy came from 10-4 down at the halfway stage to win 21-12 while Mark Belcher, David Bullock and Daphne Jacob were level at 7-7 at halfway before edging the rink 17-14.

Saturday saw SHIPLAKE defeat visitors SUTTONS 60-39 with the hosts winning three of the four rinks played.

Scores (Shiplake names): P Christmas, P Walker, P Mansfield, D Webb 9-14; K Bland, S Stretch, M Stafford, W Cross 11-9; J Stafford, D Harris, E Robinson, B Lambourne 16-10; H Robinson, M Lovejoy, M Shepherd, S Blackmore 24-6.

SHIPLAKE won on three rinks, drew on one and lost one as they ran out 103-73 winners at WATLINGTON in their Plomer Cup clash on Sunday. The visitors picked up nine league points to the hosts’ three.

The first rink of Ruth Copp, Margaret Bullock and Tony Reid was evenly poised initially but Watlington just began edging things until the ninth when Shiplake secured a four to go 8-6 ahead. Watlington began clawing their way back to regain the lead, 12-9 before Shiplake pulled away to win 18-11.

Francis Benham, Elaine Robinson and Graham Kennedy eased to a 36-14 win while Jackie Stafford, John Gutteridge and Dave Webb had a close match with the lead changing hands several times before the rink ended in a 20-20 draw.

The only losing rink for Shiplake was that of Mark Belcher, Phyllis Mansfield and Wendy Cross who lost 14-12. The final rink of Clare Gutteridge, Melvin Stafford and David Bullock triumphed 17-14.