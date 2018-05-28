Robins triumphs as campaign gets off to winning start

HENLEY got their Oddfellows Triples League campaign off to a winning start on Wednesday of last week as they defeated visitors PALMER PARK 85 shots to 71.

The hosts won three and drew one of the five rinks played to secured 11 league points to the visitors’ three.

Gill Robins skipped her team of Jenny Wingrove at one, with Norman Daniells at two, to a 19-15 win while Barrie Davies at skip with Andy Scott at one and Jo Wilson at two won 18-12.

Jeanie Davies at one, Maurice Robins at two and skipped by David Wilson. won 18-11 while the team of Angelika Crisa at one Peter Borsberry at two and skipped by David Burdon drew 16-16.

The sink skipped by Richard Kingston with Kevin Browne at one and Sally Daniells at two were narrowly beaten 17-14.

On Sunday Henley had a good response from visitors as they held their open day at their Meadow Road green. A steady stream of participants during the day saw several new bowlers show a keen interest in taking up the game.

SHIPLAKE lost out at home to newly promoted CHARLBURY in their second match of the men’s Oxfordshire League Division 2 campaign on Thursday of last week. The visitors showed exactly why they secured the Division 3 title last season as they won on three of the four rinks and by 75 shots to 53. The visitors secured five league points to Shiplake’s one.

Graham Kennedy saw his side struggle early on and never really got going throughout the match to halt the opposition’s dominance.

Jim Bland once again, showed his fine form along with an improved contribution from his team mates, all helping to clinch Shiplake’s one and only rink of the evening.

Dave Webb looked to be making reasonable progress to take the lead after eight ends, but his rink were then pegged back by a run of four ends to the visitors which gave them an 11 shot lead. Despite Shiplake taking three of the remaining four ends, they were restricted to just singles leaving Charlbury with a comfortable win.

Tony Reid’s side had a close battle for the most part, very tight initially before taking a two-shot lead at the halfway point. They were then hit by a couple of heavier reverses which put Charlbury in the driving seat. The remaining five ends were again, evenly played out but this only resulted in another loss for Shiplake.

Scores (Shiplake names): F Benham, D Steel, D. Bullock, G Kennedy 8-22; P McCoubrey, A Melville, J Gutteridge, J Bland 21-14; D Lloyd, P Christmas, M Stafford, D Webb 12-22; M Belcher, D Harris, L Mitton, A Reid 12-17.

On Saturday SHIPLAKE picked up five Oddfellows Triples League points to HURST’S nine as they lost out by 82 shots to 70 in a match that saw both side’s win two rinks and draw one.

The first host rink of David Lloyd, Daphne Jacobs, Graham Kennedy soon found they were up against a strong side but still kept close over the first few ends. However, Hurst then dominated proceedings, securing nine of 10 ends to put them 19-4 ahead with just four ends to play. Kennedy managed the minor consolation of reaching double figures at the end as Shiplake lost out 22-10.

The rink of Sheila Cranstoun, Francis Benham, Wendy Cross battled out a tight match from the off. Shiplake just edged the rink until halfway when scores were leveled. Hurst then took a three-shot lead but a four for Shiplake proved significant as they won 15-14.

On the third rink of Sue Reid, Melvin Stafford and Tony Reid, Hurst got off to a strong start to take an 8-0 lead after three ends. Reid steadied the ship to half the deficit over the next few ends before Hurst won six ends to lead 17-5. Reid again steadied the ship and took five of the last six ends but the hosts eventually went down 18-13.

Mark Belcher, Helen Robinson and Jim Bland’s rink stormed into a 6-0 lead before going 8-7 down. Bland then saw his side respond well, taking five of the next seven ends to gain a 16-10 lead. Hurst then took the last two ends to make it a more nervy finish with Shiplake winning 16-12.

The final rink of Katie Bland, Elaine Robinson and Dave Webb found themselves 5-1 down early on. Shiplake fought back to level before Hurst again edged away to go 12-7 ahead after 11 ends played. Shiplake took control for five ends including a five-shot haul on the 16th to go into a 16-12 lead. Hurst took the last two ends to draw the rink 16-16.

SHIPLAKE ran out 85-68 winners in their away friendly at GREAT HOLLANDS in Bracknell on Sunday where they won on three of the five rinks played. The first rink of Dave Harris, Margaret Bullock and Wendy Cross went 9-3 up before falling behind and eventually losing 19-18. The rink of Sue Reid, Phyllis Mansfield and David Bullock had a similar final scoreline as they also went down by one shot, 15-14.

Sheila Cranstoun, John Gutteridge and Melvin Stafford were 10-10 after 13 ends before pulling away to win 15-10 while Clare Gutteridge, Ruth Copp and Jim Bland came from 8-1 down to win 20-14. The final rink was closely contested with David Lloyd, Jackie Stafford and Sylvia Blackmore scoring a seven on the 16th end to lead 15-10 before eventually running out 18-10 winners.