Henley and Shiplake clubs gain Oddfellows triples league wins

HENLEY secured 11 Oddfellows League points from their match at GORING on Wednesday of last week.

The visitors won on two of the three rinks played and by 61 shots to 53, a result that saw the hosts secure three league points.

Barrie Davies skipped his winning rink with Brian Duddy at lead, Sally Daniells at two and David Burdon at three to a 26-17 win while Colin Ward skipped his team of Jeanie Davies at lead with Maurice Robins at two and David Wilson at three to an 18-14 win.

The rink skipped by Gill Robins with Richard Kingston at one, Andy Scott at two and Norman Daniells at three, found the green challenging and lost narrowly 22-17.

HENLEY gained back-to-back league wins on Sunday when they defeated PANGBOURNE by 104 shots to 48 to secure 12 Oddfellows points to the visitors’ two.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Colin Ward with Stuart Lawrenson at one and Sally Daniells at two who won 25-9 while Gill Robins, with Richard Kingston at one and Norman Daniells at two triumphed 26-6.

David Silvester skipped his team of Jenny Wingrove at one and Peter Watkins at two to an 18-11 win while Barrie Davies at skip with Jeanie Davies at one and Peter Borsberry at two comfortably won 27-16.

The only setback for Henley was the rink skipped by David Burdon with Angelika Crisa at one and Maurice Robins at two who narrowly went down to an 18-14 defeat.

SHIPLAKE ran out narrow 82-79 winners in their home friendly against THREE MILE CROSS on Wednesday evening of last week where the hosts won on three of the five rinks.

Barry Lambourne’s rink were in good form as they raced into an 8-0 lead before going on to win 22-6 while Matt Shepherd’s four were leading 7-3 before eventually going down to a 25-15 defeat.

Dave Webb’s rink had a closely fought match before eventually winning 18-16 while Wendy Cross’s rink were behind throughout their rink as they lost 18-7.

Graham Kennedy’s rink were 6-1 up before trailing 7-6. Kennedy’s rink hit back to eventually win 20-14.

Scores (Shiplake names): D Lloyd, S Reid, H Robinson, B Lambourne 22-6; F Benham, P Mansfield, J Buckett, M Shepherd 15-25; C Gutteridge, M Lovejoy, M Stafford, D Webb 18-16; P McCoubrey, P Walker, J Gutteridge, W Cross 7-18; J Stafford, R Copp, D Bullock, G Kenndy 20-14.

SHIPLAKE MEN and hosts HANBOROUGH picked up three Oxfordshire League points each in a match that saw the hosts narrowly win 68-65.75.

Jim Bland’s rink raced into a 10-3 lead before the hosts pulled four shots back. Shiplake then pulled away to win 19-11.

Dave Webb’s rink were 6-3 up after five ends before the hosts hit back to lead 14-6. Shiplake hit back to lead 19-16 with four on the penultimate end. The last end was a tight affair with Hanborough being restricted to a two-shot win to leave the visiting rink triumphant.

Being a player short, Tony Reid’s rink knew they would be docked 25 per cent from the score. His side held their own for a time but eventually went down 31-9.

Graham Kenndy’s lead, Mark Belcher, was in good form against the Hanborough lead and helped to give his side the foundation of a 21-8 win.

Scores (Shiplake names): Pete McCoubrey, Steve Cubbage, John Gutteridge, Jim Bland 19-11; David Lloyd, David Steel, Pete Christmas, Dave Webb 19-18; Francis Benham, Len Mitton, Tony Reid 9-31; Mark Belcher, Dave Harris, Dave Bullock, Graham Kennedy 21- 8.

SHIPLAKE narrowly lost out by 81 shots to 79 when they went down three rinks to two away at MARLOW on Saturday.

The first rink, skipped by Melvin Stafford, eased to a comfortable 21-13 win while Wendy Cross’s rink led 4-1 early on before going behind and eventually losing 14-9.

Jim Bland’s rink got off to a good start as they led 12-3 before eventually winning 22-10 while Len Mitton’s triple were in a good position at the half-way stage as they led 13-4 before collapsing and losing 22-15. Dave Webb’s rink came from 6-0 to lead 9-8 before eventually losing 22-12.

Scores (Shiplake names): David Lloyd, Elaine Robinson, Melvin Stafford 21-13; Mike Lovejoy, Helen Robinson, Wendy Cross 9-14; Clare Gutteridge, Jean Webb, Jim Bland 22-10; Mark Belcher, Jean Buckett, Len Mitton 15-22; Sue Reid, Sheila Cranstoun, Dave Webb 22-12.

SHIPLAKE triumphed in their Oddfellows Triples League match at HARWELL on Sunday where they won on three of the five rinks by 86 shots to 73 to gain 10 points to the hosts’ four.

Graham Kennedy’s rink were leading 8-5 but eventually lost out 19-16 while Tony Reid’s rink were level at 6-6 before losing 12-10.

Matt Shepherd guided his rink to a 19-15 win while Sylvia Blackmore’s trio were 8-0 before being pegged back to 11-11. The Shiplake rink then pulled away to win 23-14. Jim Bland’s rink had a comfortable match winning 18-13.

Scores (Shiplake names): Sue Reid, Daphne Jacob, Graham Kennedy 16-19; Mark Belcher, Phyllis Mansfield, Tony Reid 10-12; Sonia Stretch, Melvin Stafford, Matt Shepherd 19-15; David Lloyd, David Bullock, Sylvia Blackmore 23-14; Helen Robinson, Francis Fenham, Jim Bland 18-13.