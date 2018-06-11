Shiplake players make progress in county tournaments

HOSTS HENLEY came out on top in a closely fought friendly five mixed triples match against WARGRAVE on Saturday by 89 shots to 85.

Henley didn’t have it all their own way as Wargrave won on three of the five rinks. The team of Angelika Crisa at one, Norman Daniells at two and skipped by Richard Kingston, got off to a winning start with a six-shot advantage on the first end and never looked back and ran out comfortable 24-11 winners.

Henley’s other winning rink comprised Romy Painter at one, Di Woodford at two and skipped by Barrie Davies, and were behind by one shot after eight ends, they then only lost one end of the final 10, winning by 26 shots to 11.

Not so fortunate was the rink skipped by Peter Borsberry with Theresa Dombey at one and Andy Scott at two, who were behind by five shots at end 10. The trio then conceded a five on end 11 to give the visitors a 10-shot advantage who eventually won 21-12.

The rink of Stuart Lawrenson at one with Kevin Browne at two and skipped by Sally Daniells for the first time this season, were level at end 10 ends but then found their opponents too strong in the second half and were defeated by 22 shots to 11.

A closer game throughout saw the rink of Jim Woodford at one, Jenny Wingrove at two and skipped by Colin Ward were ahead by two at end nine. They then conceded five shots on end 10 to give their opponents the lead and by end 13 they had regained the lead and led by two. At end 14 Wargrave gained four shots and by end 15 added another three. Henley won the last two ends but it wasn’t enough as they went down 20-16.

Hosts SHIPLAKE ran out 81-64 winners in their home Oddfellows Triples League clash with PALMER PARK on Wednesday of last week.

The Memorial Avenue side won on four of the rinks to secure 12 league points to their opponents’ two.

The green saw moisture increase as the match and evening progressed. The first two ends were played for one shot on each in lieu of the usual trial ends in case of weather disruption.

The first rink skipped by Graham Kennedy were 6-2 down after six ends before levelling at 8-8 four ends later. In an evenly fought battle Shiplake triumphed 16-15.

Dave Webb’s rink were level at 7-7 before pulling away to win 18-10 while Barry Lambourne’s trio eased toa 16-9 win.

Jim Bland’s rink led from the start and eventually won 17-11 while Wendy Cross’s trio trailed all match before eventually losing out 19-14.

Scores (Shiplake names): Jean Webb, John Gutteridge, Graham Kennedy 16-15; Clare Gutteridge, Tony Reid, Dave Webb 18-10; David Lloyd, Ruth Copp, Barry Lambourne 16-9; Elaine Robinson, Melvin Stafford, Jim Bland 17-11; Pete McCoubrey, Matt Shepherd, Wendy Cross 14-19.

SHIPLAKE had the edge in their Oxford League match at home against CHIPPING NORTON where, despite both sides winning two rinks each, the home side triumphed by 59 shots to 53 to gain four points to two.

Tony Reid’s rink kept things level until a four against on the seventh put the visitors into a four-shot lead. Shiplake fought back well and a four on the 12th put them 12-9 in the lead. The visitors took control of the remaining six ends but there was just one shot between the two sides on the last which saw a close finish with the visitors triumphing 15-13.

Barry Lambourne’s rink had a relatively comfortable match as they won 15-10 while Jim Bland’s rink found the going tough before eventually winning 17-12. Graham Kennedy’s rink went down 16-14.

Scores (Shiplake names): F Benham, L Mitton, P Christmas, A Reid 13-15; D Lloyd, D Steel, M Shepherd, B Lambourne 15-10; Pete McCoubrey, Melvin Stafford, John Gutteridge, Jim Bland 17-12; M Belcher, D Harris, D Webb, G Kennedy 14-16.

Four teams made up of 16 players played out the SHIPLAKE drawn fours competition on Saturday.

After the three rounds, comprising six ends each, the C team of David Lloyd, John Millard, Phyllis Mansfield and David Bullock reached the final where they defeated the D team of Katie Bland, Pat Walker, Mike Lovejoy and Len Mitton 6-0.

SHIPLAKE LADIES progressed to the semi-finals of this season’s county top club competition when they triumphed by 103 shots to 50 at KIDLINGTON on Sunday.

In the singles match Margaret Bullock raced into a 9-0 lead against Beryl Fisher before being pegged back and trailing 16-13. The match was level at 20-20 with Fisher winning a single on the final end to win 21-20.

In the pairs Jackie Stafford and Sylvia Blackmore thrashed their opponents, P Hunt and V Bennett 46-3 while the triple of Katie Bland, Elaine Robinson and Daphne Jacobs beat E Taylor, J Williams and P Willoughby 23-10.

In the rink that was played Helen Robinson, Phyllis Mansfield, Ruth Copp and Wendy Cross lost out 16-14 against D Saxton, J Simmons, S Cann and G Lambourne.

Shiplake ladies will now face Banbury Central at Banbury in the semi-finals on July 8.

Despite losing on three of the five friendly triples rinks played on Sunday, visitors SHIPLAKE ran out 97-86 winners at MAIDEN ERLEGH.

With Shiplake missing several players due to the county top club competition, four players were loaned to them by the home side.

On the first rink skipped by David Bullock, Shiplake took a 7-2 lead before going behind and eventually losing 22-17. John Gutteridge’s rink led from the start before eventually winning 27-5.

Melvin Stafford’s rink raced into a 6-0 lead but then fell away before going down 29-19 while Dave Webb’s rink trailed all match, going down 22-15. The final rink, skipped by the hosts’ Paul Neville, won 19-8.

Scores (Shiplake names): Neil Mowham, Francis Benham, David Bullock 17-22; Matt Shepherd, Tracey Tackley, John Gutteridge 27-5; John Snook, Kathy Neville, Melvin Stafford 19-29; Clare Gutteridge, Pete Christmas, Dave Webb 15-22; David Lloyd, Dave Harris, Paul Neville 19-8.

On Monday SHIPLAKE’S Jim Bland and Matt Shepherd came through their preliminary round of the county pairs competition against a team from SOUTH OXFORD where they won 27-16.