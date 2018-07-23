Mixed fortunes for Henley in league and cup fixtures

HENLEY suffered their heaviest defeat of the season on Wednesday of last week when they went down to a 94-76 defeat at READING UNIVERSITY in the Oddfellows Triples League.

The visitors lost four of the five rinks and picked up just two league points to the hosts’ 12.

Henley’s only winning rink was skipped by Richard Kingston with Andy Scott at one and Jeanie Davies at two, with a one-shot advantage on end 14 they scored a seven on end 15 to give them a comfortable advantage as they went on to win 24-17.

Elsewhere Angelika Crisa, Pete Borsberry and David Burdon lost 14-20, David Maybury, Norman Daniells and Gill Robins lost 11-18, Steve Sullivan, Sally Daniells and Barrie Davies lost 16-22 and Jenny Wingrove, Maurice Robins and Peter Watkins went down 11-17.

HENLEY had better fortunes in their Plomer Cup match at WATLINGTON on Saturday where they won on three of the five rinks to win 85-73. Henley gained eight cup points to the hosts’ four.

The highest winning rink for Henley was skipped by Barrie Davies, with Andy Scott at one and Joan Edwards at two as they triumphed 22-11.

Richard Kingston, Norman Daniells and Gill Robins won 13-12 while Angelika Crisa, Pete Borsberry and Colin Ward triumphed 25-15. The two defeats came from Brian Duddy, Sally Daniells and David Burdon who went down 14-16 and David Maybury, Jeanie Davies and Pete Watkins who lost 11-19.

On Sunday HENLEY ran out 87-74 winners in a home friendly against High Wycombe side BASSETSBURY MANOR.

Scores (Henley names): Mike Belcher, Romy Painter, Norman Daniells 25-10; Trish Jones, Jim/Di Woodford, Richard Kingston 11-16; Rosie Maybury, Steve Sullivan, Peter Borsberry 23-13; David Maybury, Angelika Crisa, Frank Powell 25-10; John Rees, Kevin Browne, Joan Edwards 14-22.

SHIPLAKE eased to a comfortable 73-32 Oddfellows Triples League win at home against a depleted PANGBOURNE side on Wednesday of last week.

The visitors could only field three sets of triples, giving Shiplake four points before a bowl was bowled. Shiplake eventually secured all 14 points from the match.

Sylvia Blackmore’s rink raced into a 13-2 lead before eventually winning 24-9. Jim Bland’s trio eased to a 28-9 win while Graham Kennedy’s rink raced into a 13-0 lead before eventually winning 21-14.

Scores (Shiplake names): Mark Belcher, David Steel, Sylvia Blackmore 24-9; David Lloyd, Elaine Robinson, Jim Bland 28-9; Pat Steel, Melvin Stafford, Graham Kennedy 21-14.

SHIPLAKE boosted their Oxfordshire League Division 2 survival hopes after running out 73-46 winners against visitors HANBOROUGH on Thursday of last week. The result saw the hosts pick up 4.5 points to the visitors’ 1.5.

Graham Kennedy saw his side make a comfortable start dropping just two shots over the first 10 ends. A five against on the 13th gave Hanborough some hope with scores at 14-8 but Shiplake consolidated their lead to win 19-11.

Matt Shepherd’s rink were held to a 15-15 draw while Dave Webb’s rink lost 16-9. Jim Bland’s rink got off to a good start and never looked back as they comfortably won 30-4.

Scores (Shiplake names): F Benham, L Mitton, D Bullock, G Kennedy 19-11; P McCoubrey, D Harris, P Christmas, M Shepherd 15-15; D Lloyd, A Melville, D Steel, D Webb 9-16;M Belcher, S Cubbage, J Gutteridge, J Bland 30-4.

SHIPLAKE won on all six rinks in their friendly match at CIPPENHAM on Saturday.

Pete Christmas’s triple won their first five ends to lead 9-2 before pulling away to win 16-4. Dave Webb’s rink raced into a 10-2 lead before winning 14-10 while Jim Bland helped see his rink to a comprehensive 23-7 win.

Dave Bullock’s rink were 6-1 up before being pegged back to 6-6. From here on Shiplake took a four straight after the break before being pegged back once again to 10-9. Shiplake eventually won the rink 14-10.

Wendy Cross’s rink eased to an 18-7 win while Sylvia Blackmore’s trio led 15-0 before going on to win 19-9. Shiplake won the match overall by 104 shots to 47.

Scores (Shiplake names): Francis Benham, Jackie Stafford, Pete Christmas 16-4; Mike Lovejoy, Margaret Bullock, Dave Webb 14-10; Clare Gutteridge, Melvin Stafford, Jim Bland 23-7; Jean Webb, Mark Belcher, Dave Bullock 14-10; Richard Salmon, Elaine Robinson, Wendy Cross 18-7; David Lloyd, John Gutteridge, Sylvia Blackmore 19-9.

SHIPLAKE left visitors TILEHURST in a spin during last Sunday’s friendly five-triples match at Memorial Avenue in a match that saw play briefly interrupted when a mini whirlwind appeared and crossed the green. The hosts won on four rinks to record a 108-49 victory.

Dave Webb’s rink were leading 5-4 after six ends before pulling away to win 26-9 while Graham Kennedy’s rink won 20-10.

Melvin Stafford’s rink were level after 10 ends at 7-7. As the match progressed the visitors went 12-8 up before holding to win 13-10.

Pete Christmas saw his rink win 19-9 while Wendy Cross guided her rink to the biggest win of the day, 33-8.

Scores (Shiplake names): Ruth Copp, Jean Buckett, Dave Webb 26-9; Francis Benham, Jean Webb, Graham Kennedy 20-10; Sonia Stretch, David Steel, Melvin Stafford 10-13; Pat Steel, Elaine Robinson, Pete Christmas 19-9; Dave Harris, David Lloyd, Wendy Cross 33-8.