Henley suffer mixed fortunes in Oddfellows Triples League fixtures on travels

HENLEY ran out convincing 89-59 winners in their home Oddfellows Triples League clash with READING UNIVERSITY on Wednesday of last week.

The hosts won on four of the five rinks played to pick up 12 league points to the visitors’ two.

The highest winning rink for the home side was skipped by Barrie Davies, with Angelika Crisa at one and Peter Borsberry at two as they triumphed 22-10.

The rink skipped by David Burdon with Mick Belcher at one and Sally Daniells at two ran out winners by 21 shots to 11 while the rink of Romy Painter at one and Andy Scott at two with skip Peter Watkins also won by 10 shots, 20-10.

A much closer game was skipped by Gill Robins, with David Maybury at one and Norman Daniells at two. Both sides scored steadily with Henley’s rink finally managing to run out 13-10 winners.

Another close encounter was skipped by Richard Kingston with Jeanie Davies at one and Rod Grant at two. The Henley rink put up a brave fight before conceding their match 18-13.

On Saturday, in the same competition, HENLEY secured another 10 league points at GORING as they won 83 shots to 69. The visitors won on the three of the five rinks with the hosts picking up four league points.

The highest winning rink for Henley was skipped by Colin Ward with Andy Scott at one and Sally Daniells at two who were never behind as they won 24-11.

Gill Robins skipped her team with David Maybury at one and Norman Daniells at two to a 21-10 win. There was a much closer game throughout skipped by David Burdon with Jenny Wingrove at one and Frank Powell at two. The teams were 9-9 after 13 ends, Henley then scored a three and a four on the next two ends which gave them a 16-9 advantage, scoring one more shot to the visitors’ six, saw them winning by two shots, 17-15.

Not so lucky was the team skipped by Peter Watkins with Trish Jones at one and David Silvester at two as they fought hard to the end where they lost 13-11.

Richard Kingston’s team with Angelika Crisa at one and Peter Borsberry at two found their opponents too strong as they went down 22-10.

On Sunday HENLEY lost out at HARWELL in the Oddfellows Triples League when they went down 71-61.

Due to a shortage of players Harwell could only manage to field four triples instead of five so Henley gained an extra two league points awarded for the lost rink. Henley found the green demanding but did have two winning rinks. Their highest was skipped by Gill Robins with David Maybury at one and Norman Daniells at two, winning 21-13.

Henley’s other winning rink was skipped by Peter Watkins with Joan Edwards at one and Maurice Robins at two. Trailing 18-13 on end 12, they scored one shot on each end of the last six to win 14-13.

Richard Kingston’s team, with Brian Duddy at one and Sally Daniells at two, found the going too tough and finished the match nine shots behind their opponents, 24-15. Also losing by nine shots was the rink skipped by Colin Ward with Angelika Crisa at one and Andy Scott at two, who were 17-1 behind on end nine but rallied and reduced their opponents’ lead before finishing 21-12 losers.

Oddfellows Triples League leaders SHIPLAKE went down to a 93-73 defeat at second-placed PALMER PARK on Saturday. The visitors won on two rinks and lost on the remaining three as they secured four league points to the hosts’ 10.

Graham Kennedy’s rink led 6-2 after four ends before being pegged back and trailed 14-7 after 11 and eventually went down 22-12. Tony Reid’s rink was level at 6-6 after four ends before losing heavily 32-10. Wendy Cross’s rink fought back from 10-4 down to level the scores at 14-14 before eventually losing out 20-14.

Dave Webb’s rink came from 9-7 down to win 18-11 for the visitors while Sylvia Blackmore’s rink was in control for most of the match, eventually winning 19-8.

Scores (Shiplake names): Margaret Bullock, Len Mitton, Graham Kennedy 12-22; Mark Belcher, Phyllis Mansfield, Tony Reid 10-32; Mike Lovejoy, Melvin Stafford, Wendy Cross 14-20; Sue Reid, Dave Bullock, Dave Webb 18-11; Jean Webb, John Gutteridge, Sylvia Blackmore 19-8.

SHIPLAKE travelled to TILEHURST on Sunday for a six triples friendly match that ended all-square, 101-101, with the visitors winning on four rinks.

Peter Christmas’s rink trailed 15-2 before eventually losing 18-14 while Dave Webb guided his rink to a 24-16 win.

Wendy Cross’s rink triumphed 16-13 while Melvin Stafford saw his rink come from 13-4 down to record a 22-17 win. David Bullock’s rink crashed to a 25-7 defeat while Jim Bland’s trio came from 5-1 down to win 18-12.

Scores (Shiplake names): Margaret Bullock, John Snook, Peter Christmas 14-18; Helen Robinson, John Gutteridge, Dave Webb 24-16; Sue Reid, David Lloyd, Wendy Cross 16-13; Jean Webb, Phyllis Mansfield, Melvin Stafford 22-17; Katie Bland, Jean Buckett, David Bullock 7-25; Clare Gutteridge, Len Mitton, Jim Bland 18-12.