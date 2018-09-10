Shiplake suffer defeat but could still win title

SHIPLAKE are a point behind league leaders Palmer Park with one game still to play in the Oddfellows Triples League.

They could secure the title against Goring next Sunday (September 16) as Park have played all their fixtures.

However, the only other side that could take top spot is Hurst, who have three games still to play and one of these is against Henley.

Last Saturday, Shiplake were defeated by

BURGHFIELD by three rinks to two in their penultimate match of the season.

Shiplake’s David Lloyd, Elaine Robinson and Sylvia Blackmore put together a decent run to lead 9-3 but then Burghfield took six shots to put them on level terms and secured two fours on their way to a comfortable 12-21 win.

Despite Jackie Stafford, Mark Belcher and Wendy Cross securing a couple of twos over the first four ends, Burghfield were scoring freely and, with an eight on the seventh, they went 4-19 in front.

Shiplake helped their cause with a four on the next end but Burghfield remained in control and crossed the line still well ahead, 16-27.

Clare Gutteridge, Len Mitton and Dave Webb held their own until the sixth end when Burghfield took control of the mat to put together a run of five ends without reply. They raced to 2-15 in front but Shiplake continued to fight and reduced the deficit but still lost 12-19.

Francis Benham, Margaret Bullock and Dave Bullock grabbed a much-needed 12-11 win, helped by taking an early 5-1 lead.

They were, however, knocked back to 5-6 after eight ends but Shiplake took the next three for singles to regain a one-shot lead.

The next five ends remained very tight with the teams either level or one shot ahead.

Shiplake then went in front 12-9 while Burghfield could only hold two more shots to finish behind.

Jean Webb, John Gutteridge and Graham Kennedy were 6-2 in front by the seventh end as Burghfield struggled to settle but did enough to keep the shot count down.

The ends continued to be tight but Shiplake claimed the win 22-9.