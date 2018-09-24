Shiplake wrap up triples title on last day of season

THE final weekend of the season saw Shiplake compete in two matches, both of which gave them the chance of winning silverware in both the Plomer Cup and Oddfellows Triples League.

SHIPLAKE lost out at CAVERSHAM in the title-deciding final Plomer Cup match of the season on Saturday.

The hosts won the match 110-93, three rinks to two, picking up eight points to four to secure the title by just half a point.

Tony Reid’s rink were 8-1 down before pulling back to 10-6 down but eventually lost out 27-12 while Daphne Jacob’s four pulled back from 12-2 down to 14-10 in arrears before going down 24-16. Dave Webb’s rink were level at 9-9 before falling behind and eventually losing 25-16.

The best winning rink of the day for Shiplake was that skipped by Jim Bland who, despite being level at 6-6 after six ends, pulled away to win 27-16. The other winning rink was skipped by matt Shepherd who put in a good shift to come from 18-7 down to win 22-18.

Scores (Shiplake names): Mark Belcher, Mike Lovejoy, Elaine Robinson, Tony Reid 12-27; Jackie Stafford, John Snook, Pete Christmas, Daphne Jacobs 16-24; Jean Webb, Dave Harris, Melvin Stafford, Dave Webb 16-25; Katie Bland, Francis Benham, Len Mitton, Jim Bland 27-16; David Lloyd, Clare Gutteridge, John Gutteridge, Matt Shepherd 22-18.

SHIPLAKE put their disappointment of missing out on the Plomer Cup title behind them on Sunday as they ran out 65-47 winners at GORING to secure the Oddfellows Triples League title.

The visitors won on two rinks and drew on the third to secure 12.5 points to the hosts’ 1.5.

Jim Bland’s rink raced into an 8-1 lead after six ends before falling away to trail 15-8. Shiplake hit back to edge ahead 19-18 before eventually drawing 19-19.

Sylvia Blackmore’s rink were in control all match as they won 28-11 while Wendy Ross’s rink came from 15-12 down to narrowly win 18-17.

Scores (Shiplake names): Jackie Stafford, Jean Buckett, Matt Shepherd, Jim Bland 19-19; Mark Belcher, Pete Christmas, Melvin Stafford, Sylvia Blackmore 28-11; David Lloyd, Sue Reid, Tony Reid, Wendy Cross 18-17.

HENLEY lost out at HAGBOURNE in a five rinks mixed triples friendly on Wednesday of last week where they lost on four of the five rinks played.

Richard Kingston skipped his team with Jenny Wingrove at one and Andy Scott at two to the only winning rink, securing a close encounter 15-13.

Colin Ward’s team with John Cross at one and Norman Daniells at two were defeated 26-10 while Jeanie Davies skipped her team with Len Snelgrove at one and Peter Borsberry at two to a 20-9 defeat.

David Burdon skipped his rink with Angelika Crisa at one and Kevin Browne at two to a 24-12 defeat while Barrie Davies’s team with Nigel Bridges at one and Sally Daniells at two lost 20-14.

HENLEY got back to winning ways on Saturday when they overwhelmed visitors HURST in the Oddfellows Triples League, winning on all five rinks in a 93-48 win to gain 14 points.

The best score of the match was recorded by the team skipped by Colin Ward with Jo Wilson at one and Norman Daniells at two, leading from the first end they never looked back and ran out 24-8 winners.

Close on their heels was the rink skipped by Peter Watkins with Angelika Crisa at one and Peter Borsberry at two, who also led from the front and secured a 21-8 victory.

The rink skipped by Barrie Davies with Lynn Sayer at one and Richard Kingston at two were 6-0 after five ends but then got their game together and eventually won 18-10.

The team skipped by Dave Wilson with David Maybury at one and Jeanie Davies at two had a comfortable afternoon winning 17-10.

A closer encounter saw the team skipped by David Burdon with Andy Scott at one and Sally Daniells at two, never more than two shots difference and tying 12 shots all on the penultimate end Henley clung on to take the honours by one shot on the last end winning 13-12.

On Sunday, in a five triples friendly match at THREE MILE CROSS, HENLEY lost on three of the five rinks but won the match overall by 80 shots to 77.

Leading the way for Henley was the rink skipped by Richard Kingston with Steve Sullivan at one and Joan Edwards at two, winning on 13 of the 18 ends, they triumphed 23-10.

Henley’s other winning rink was skipped by Peter Borsberry with Angelika Crisa at one and Andy Scott at two. Although not having it all their own way and being 12-6 behind on end 13 they injected some pressure on the next five ends to complete their match 16-14 ahead.

Only losing by two shots was the rink skipped by Dave Wilson with Len Snelgrove at one and Jo Wilson at two, having led 15-12 on end 16 they lost five on the last two ends to lose 17-15.

The rink skipped by Norman Daniells with Nigel Bridges at one and Sally Daniells at two got off to a slow start and were 11-3 down after eight ends but began to creep back over the next six ends to take the lead by one shot on end 14 only to be pipped at the post at the end, 18-15.

Barrie Davies then skipped his team with John Cross at one and Jeanie Davies at two. Having a difficult afternoon they were trailing 18-6 on end 16, they then took the last two ends by five to cut their deficit to six behind losing 18-11.