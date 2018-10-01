Campaign ends on losing note for Henley

HENLEY recorded a 124-111 home win in their friendly match against SOUTH OCKENDON on Wednesday of last week where the hosts won on four of the six rinks.

The highest winning rink for Henley was skipped by captain Norman Daniells with John Spiers at one, Angelika Crisa at two and Joan Edwards at three. Leading 10-7 on end 12 the Henley rink then scored steadily on the next nine ends to comfortably win 28-14.

Colin Ward skipped his team with David Maybury at one, Rosie Maybury at two and Andy Scott at three. The rink were 10-2 down after seven ends, drew level at 10-10 on the next two ends having scored a two and a six, taking the lead 16-11 by end 12. The Henley rink then let their opponents take the lead by two shots on the 15th end and were still two shots behind on end 17 before rallying and scoring eight shots to one against to run out 26-21 winners.

Barrie Davies skipped his team with John Cross at one Jenny Wingrove at two with a guest player from South Ockendon at three and they had a close encounter all afternoon before securing a 20-16 win.

Richard Kingston skipped his team with Jim Woodford at one with another guest player from South Ockendon at two and Di Woodford at three and they had a close encounter up to end 12 when the scores were 11-11. Henley then applied more pressure and were leading by 25-11 on end 18, the visitors made a late comeback on the next three ends to finish on eight shots behind, the hosts winning 25-17.

The rink skipped by Peter Watkins with Len Snelgrove at one, Theresa Dombey at two and Kevin Browne at three were 6-1 up after five ends but then lost their way to allow the visitors to score heavily on the next 14 ends to trail 20-8 on end 19 before scoring three shots on the last two ends to lose 23-11.

The rink skipped by Peter Borsberry also found the going tough and were trailing 20-9 on end 19, they then scored five on the last two ends to cut the deficit to 20-14.

On Tuesday of last week HENLEY MEN were defeated at home against READING MEN in a four triples match where they went down 66-55.

Losing only by one shot was the rink skipped by Peter Watkins with Keith Lawrence at one and Kevin Browne at two who went down 19-18.

Another one-shot defeat was recorded by Richard Kingston with Len Snelgrove at one and Andy Scott at two who lost 15-14.

Also slow off the mark was the rink skipped by Peter Borsberry with John Cross at one and David Palmer at two who lost 14-12.

The rink skipped by Barrie Davies with Nigel Bridges at one and Brian Duddy at two had a closer encounter and by end 14 were level 10-10. The visitors then took the spoils by scoring eight shots to one on the next four ends to win 18-17.

The final action at Henley this season was to be the captain’s triples on Sunday but this was cancelled due to the wet weather.