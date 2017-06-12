Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
THE Benson Military Wives’ Choir will perform at Brightwell Baldwin village fete next Saturday (June 17).
Attractions will include sideshows, stalls, a wine tasting game, a raffle, tombola, treasure hunt, plant for sale, bouncy castle, children’s games and refreshments.
There will also be an ensemble of six professional saxophone players.
The fete will be held in the grounds behind the Old Rectory, beginning at 2pm.
Entry is £1 or free for children. Parking is free.
12 June 2017
More News:
Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Flood-risk land to be considered for new housing
A PIECE of land in Goring will be considered for ... [more]
Outdoor Shakespeare production kicks off village festival
THIS year’s Wargrave Village Festival began on ... [more]
pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say