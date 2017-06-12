Monday, 12 June 2017

Village fete

THE Benson Military Wives’ Choir will perform at Brightwell Baldwin village fete next Saturday (June 17).

Attractions will include sideshows, stalls, a wine tasting game, a raffle, tombola, treasure hunt, plant for sale, bouncy castle, children’s games and refreshments.

There will also be an ensemble of six professional saxophone players.

The fete will be held in the grounds behind the Old Rectory, beginning at 2pm.

Entry is £1 or free for children. Parking is free.

