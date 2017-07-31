Royal British Legion

THE branch meets once a month for an informal talk on a wide range of topics followed by lunch with wine and coffee.

What underpins the organisation nationally is the financial, moral and emotional support it offers to anyone who has been in the forces and their families who might be glad of a point of contact or are in need of practical help in a number of ways.

Next year, 100 years on from 1918, there will be major events nationwide to commemorate the end of the First World War.

Plans are taking shape for functions in Henley. These include a concert by the Aliquando Chamber Choir at St Mary’s Church in Henley on November 10, 2018 in aid of the Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

This will be a special occasion linked to such a significant Remembrance Sunday the next day.

Why not come along to one of our meetings and enjoy a couple of hours of relaxing diversion and a tasty lunch?

Our next meeting will be at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, at 11.30am on Monday, August 21.

Please contact me first to book yourself in so that I can let our chef know how many to cater for. Call me on 07768 851615 or email

mollie@billjeffrey.com