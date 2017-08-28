Monday, 28 August 2017

THE next meeting will be held on Friday, September 8 when the speaker will be Henley town manager Helen Barnett.

Meetings are usually held monthly at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, with a talk at 11.30am followed by lunch (£10).

Please book by calling secretary Mollie Jeffrey on 07768 851615 or emailing her at mollie@billjeffrey.com

