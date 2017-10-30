2017 Poppy Appeal launch

THIS year’s Henley Poppy Appeal will be launched in Market Place tomorrow (Saturday).

Members of the Royal British Legion’s Henley and Peppard branch will sell the first poppy to Mayor Kellie Hinton shortly before 11am.

They will then collect donations from shoppers while singer Sam Brown, from Sonning Common, and her two ukulele orchestras perform in a marquee.

Branch chairman John Green and former Mayor Martin Akehurst will attend wearing original First World War soldiers’ uniforms and rifles.