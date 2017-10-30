Monday, 30 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ukulele players launch Henley Poppy Appeal

Ukulele players launch Henley Poppy Appeal

THIS year’s Henley Poppy Appeal was launched in the town on Saturday (28).

Members of the Royal British Legion’s Henley and Peppard branch sold the first poppy to Mayor Kellie Hinton in Market Place shortly before 11am.

Cllr Hinton attended the event with her daughter Hallie, seven, escort Dave Eggleton and Mayor’s cadet Harry Ellis.

Branch chairman John Green and former Mayor Martin Akehurst also attended wearing original First World War soldiers’ uniforms and rifles, while Henley MP John Howell visited to buy his poppy.

Dozens of people gathered in the square to watch performances by singer Sam Brown, from Sonning Common, and ukulele orchestras across the region.

As well as traditional poppies, members of the the legion were selling crosses adorned with the flower, oversized versions and wristbands to raise money for the appeal.

For the full story see this week’s Henley Standard.

 

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33