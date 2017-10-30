Ukulele players launch Henley Poppy Appeal

THIS year’s Henley Poppy Appeal was launched in the town on Saturday (28).

Members of the Royal British Legion’s Henley and Peppard branch sold the first poppy to Mayor Kellie Hinton in Market Place shortly before 11am.

Cllr Hinton attended the event with her daughter Hallie, seven, escort Dave Eggleton and Mayor’s cadet Harry Ellis.

Branch chairman John Green and former Mayor Martin Akehurst also attended wearing original First World War soldiers’ uniforms and rifles, while Henley MP John Howell visited to buy his poppy.

Dozens of people gathered in the square to watch performances by singer Sam Brown, from Sonning Common, and ukulele orchestras across the region.

As well as traditional poppies, members of the the legion were selling crosses adorned with the flower, oversized versions and wristbands to raise money for the appeal.

