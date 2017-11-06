Appeal raffle

Monday, 06 November 2017

A RAFFLE held at homeware store Vinegar Hill in Duke Street, Henley, raised about £200 for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The prizes included meals at the Cau restaurant in Hart Street and Strada in Bell Street as well as a bottle of champagne from Waitrose.

Henley Poppy Appeal organiser Annie Arscott said: “It was a great way to kick-start this year’s appeal. We’re very grateful as the shop obviously went to a lot of trouble and businesses were generous in donating prizes.”

