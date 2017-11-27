Moving remembrance

THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave who ... [more]
Second World War military vehicles were displayed in Henley town centre to raise money for the Royal British Legion.
Members of the Berkshire and Oxfordshire branches of the Military Vehicles Trust brought their historic vehicles to be displayed in Falaise Square.
The owners wore period uniforms and chatted with passers-by while children were allowed inside the vehicles, which included a Willys
Mr Thatcher said: “People showed a lot of interest and there was a lot of money collected.”
Pictured, left to right, Joshua Thatcher, Peter Dobson, Martyn Sheldrake, James Dobson, David Thatcher, Tony Marchant, Craig Wardle, Carleton Brown, Andrew Meardon and Rex Ward
