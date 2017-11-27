Monday, 27 November 2017

Royal British Legion - Remembrance lunch

ABOUT 30 people attended the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion’s annual Remembrance Sunday lunch at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley.

Guests were served roast beef with all the trimmings followed by crumble. John Green, chairman of the branch, said: “It’s more than just a normal lunch, it has special significance as it is after the Remembrance Sunday service.

“Apart from our branch members, we were able to welcome two veterans who are currently living at the Acacia Lodge care home.

“This is a way we demonstrate the community care we provide as a branch.

“At the other end there was Matt Bradley, who is 22 and has served in Kuwait and Afghanistan.

“It demonstrates the breadth of interest in the community.”

The branch meets every third Monday of the month at the Christ Church Centre. All are welcome but if you would like to attend please call the branch secretary beforehand on 0118 972 2527.

