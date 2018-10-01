THE Wargrave Poppy Appeal collections will start on Saturday, October 27.

There will be door-to-door collections as well as boxes at businesses in the village and collection points at the Wyevale and Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centres.

The remembrance service will be held at St Mary’s Church at 10am on Sunday, November 11. A second service will be held at the war memorial in Mill Green at 10.45am with a minute’s silence at 11am.