No contest

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
A WOMAN from Britwell Salome has been elected to South Oxfordshire District Council.
Caroline Newton, a Conservative, will represent the Haseley Brook ward after an uncontested election following the resignation of Tory councillor Steve Harrod.
Mrs Newton, 48, represented Watlington and Chalgrove on Oxfordshire County Council until February 2014 when she quit to move to Milan.
She returned to Britain last summer and unsuccessfully stood in the Benson and Cholsey ward in the county council elections in May, losing to incumbent Mark Gray, an Independent.
09 October 2017
More News:
Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Residents urged to oppose development in green belt
RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being urged to support ... [more]
Crucial year for fire station begins with recruitment drive
WARGRAVE fire station could still close if more ... [more]
Garden centre joins in #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning
CUSTOMERS of Hare Hatch Sheeplands raised more ... [more]