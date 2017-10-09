Monday, 09 October 2017

No contest

A WOMAN from Britwell Salome has been elected to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Caroline Newton, a Conservative, will represent the Haseley Brook ward after an uncontested election following the resignation of Tory councillor Steve Harrod.

Mrs Newton, 48, represented Watlington and Chalgrove on Oxfordshire County Council until February 2014 when she quit to move to Milan.

She returned to Britain last summer and unsuccessfully stood in the Benson and Cholsey ward in the county council elections in May, losing to incumbent Mark Gray, an Independent.

