Pub pair bid for award

A COUPLE who have been running a village pub for only six months are bidding for an award.

Olivier and Steph Bouet, who took over the Red Lion in Britwell Salome in May, have been nominated in the pub category of the 13th annual Countryside Alliance Awards. The regional winners will be announced in March and the national champions in April.

The couple have redecorated the pub and introduced “modern European” food. They previously ran the Sweet Olive in Aston Tirrold.