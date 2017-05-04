Photographer is preserving those precious moments
WHEN was the last time you had a family portrait? Kathryn Fell, a local professional photographer, ... [more]
Thursday, 04 May 2017
04/05/2017
WHEN was the last time you had a family portrait?
Kathryn Fell, a local professional photographer, as well as mum to a three-year-old boy, knows only too well how time flies and, before you know it, your babies have turned into independent children getting ready to start school.
Having had a successful marketing career before she retrained to be a photographer, Kathryn understands how busy life can get and how precious family time is — even more so at weekends.
Her calm and creative approach to family portraits, combined with her patient and often humorous attitude, helps put even the most camera-shy at ease.
She prides herself on the degree of care she puts into providing the perfect photoshoot for your family — including advising on what to wear, the location (usually starting in your home and then moving into the garden or a carefully chosen outside location), as well as the timing to suit all ages (fitting around children’s nap and feed times or school or weekend sporting activities).
Kathryn undertakes many different projects, including weddings, food, commercial and events, but specialises in lifestyle family portraits.
She offers a variety of bump-to-baby packages incorporating three photoshoots (maternity, newborn and ahead of their first birthday).
For more information, visit www.kathrynfellphotography.co.uk or call Kathryn on 07958 371770.
