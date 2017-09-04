Tractor Ted is bringing 'Little Farm LIVE' to Stonor

STONOR Park is delighted to announce that Tractor Ted will be back on Sunday and bringing with him a real-life Little Farm.

Located adjacent to the Wonder Woods adventure play park, Tractor Ted Little Farm LIVE will give all children the chance to enjoy some hands-on fun.

It’s the perfect opportunity for young children to get up close to some furry and feathery friends and learn about some of their amazing features.

Kids will be able to explore some amazing facts through a Fun Farm Activity Trail complete with certificates and stickers.

And that’s not all. Tractor Ted will be bringing along some fun farm activities, plus the return of the bouncy castle.

The Digger Den, which is new to Stonor, tests dexterity and skill as kids scoop up balls with mini-diggers.

Meanwhile, the Welly Wanging, offering fun for all the family, will be in full swing close by.

For those future farmers, kids can head off to the Tractor Ted Driving School for some pedal tractor fun.

There will be lots more to see on the day, including Stonor’s own tractor and trailer offering rides around the park.

A spokesman for Stonor said: “Do keep some time to visit Wonder Woods, our new adventure play park for kids aged up to 15.

“For the younger children, the play area has a raised play house and slide surrounded by soft sand and a water pump, which diverts water through a series of channels and water wheels.

“Add in the swings, wobble dish and seesaw and there is so much fun to be had. For the slightly older children there is the zip wire and our fantastic tower with slides located at the top of the park.

“Surrounded by trees and grass, there are lots of seating areas for the family. Refreshments and facilities are close by at the visitor centre.”

Tickets for Tractor Ted’s visit can be booked in advance. Visit Stonor online at www.stonor.com or email enquiries@stonor.com