Nursery is helping childcare funding stretch further

Monday, 04 September 2017
04/09/2017
TREETOPS Nursery is now taking booking from parents who want to take advantage of the new 30 hours of government-funded childcare for three- and four-year olds which is being rolled out from September.
This means that parents will pay much less for their childcare. Phone Sarah to find out what it would mean for you.
Although the funding covers 30 hours a week for 38 weeks, many working parents need nursery care for longer, so Treetops is also offering the funding “stretched” as 22 funded hours per week for 51 weeks.
In addition to places for the funded hours, they are offering places which enable parents to have a combination of funded and paid-for hours.
Parents are eligible if they earn more than the equivalent of 16 hours at the national living wage or minimum wage per week and earn less than £100,000 per year.
Parents should check their eligibility and register on the Childcare Choices website at www.childcarechoices.gov.uk then call Sarah at Treetops on (01491) 413336 to arrange a visit and book your place.
Treetops Nursery is ideal for working parents. It is located close to Henley railway station and is open from 7.30am to 6pm.
