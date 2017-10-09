Nursery's 'Little Peas' room welcomes one-year-olds

HERE at Peapods the doors opened to “Little Peas” — our baby room — a year ago in September.

Little Peas is especially for one-year-olds wishing to join Peapods earlier, before they move into the main nursery school.

It has proved very popular for both new families and current siblings.

It has all been designed especially for a smaller pea — with smaller furniture, lower-level pegs and basins, sleeping coracles, a “Billy Goats Gruff bridge” and even underfloor heating.

With sunlight flooding into the high vaulted ceilings and the number of children limited to only six or seven, Little Peas has a lovely atmosphere.

Limited spaces mean we are full at the moment, but thankfully children grow and move up to the main room, so we still have spaces available from January.

Little Peas is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 1pm. Don’t miss your space!

If you would like to come and see everything for yourself, please visit www.

peapodsnurseryschool.com for information.

Alternatively, email louisa@peapodsnursery

school.com to arrange a visit or call us on (01491) 628395.